Résultats des matches en retard des 7e et 8e journées du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 4 avril
7e journée
Bournemouth – Brighton 0 – 2
Leeds United – Nottingham Forest 2 – 1
Leicester – Aston Villa 1 – 2
8e journée
Chelsea – Liverpool 0 – 0
Classement: Pts J
1. Arsenal 72 29
2. Manchester City 64 28
3. Newcastle 50 27
4. Tottenham 50 29
5. Manchester United 50 27
6. Brighton 46 27
7. Aston Villa 44 29
8. Liverpool 43 28
9. Brentford 43 28
10. Fulham 39 28
11. Chelsea 39 29
12. Crystal Palace 30 29
13. Leeds United 29 29
14. Wolverhampton 28 29
15. West Ham 27 27
16. Everton 27 29
17. Nottingham Forest 27 29
18. Bournemouth 27 29
19. Leicester 25 29
20. Southampton 23 29