Championnat d’Espagne : les résultats de la 27e journée

Résultats de la 27e journée du Championnat d’Espagne de football:
Vendredi 31 mars
Majorque – Osasuna 0 – 0
Samedi 1er avril (en heures tunisiennes)
(14h00) Gérone – Espanyol Barcelone
(16h15) Athletic Bilbao – Getafe
(18h30) Cadix – Séville FC
(21h00) Elche – FC Barcelone
Dimanche 2 avril
(14h00) Celta Vigo – Almeria
(16h15) Real Madrid – Valladolid
(18h30) Villarreal – Real Sociedad
(21h00) Atlético Madrid – Betis Séville
Lundi 3 avril
(21h00) Valence – Rayo Vallecano
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. FC Barcelone 68 26 22 2 2 49 9 40
2. Real Madrid 56 26 17 5 4 51 21 30
3. Atlético Madrid 51 26 15 6 5 42 19 23
4. Real Sociedad 48 26 14 6 6 35 24 11
5. Betis Séville 45 26 13 6 7 34 26 8
6. Villarreal 41 26 12 5 9 32 24 8
7. Athletic Bilbao 36 26 10 6 10 36 28 8
8. Rayo Vallecano 36 26 9 9 8 31 30 1
9. Osasuna 35 27 9 8 10 22 27 -5
10. Celta Vigo 34 26 9 7 10 32 35 -3
11. Majorque 33 27 9 6 12 22 27 -5
12. Gérone 31 26 8 7 11 40 41 -1
13. Getafe 29 26 7 8 11 27 34 -7
14. Séville FC 28 26 7 7 12 29 42 -13
15. Cadix 28 26 6 10 10 21 38 -17
16. Valladolid 28 26 8 4 14 20 38 -18
17. Espanyol Barcelone 27 26 6 9 11 32 42 -10
18. Valence 26 26 7 5 14 28 31 -3
19. Almeria 26 26 7 5 14 30 45 -15
20. Elche 13 26 2 7 17 19 51 -32.