Résultats de la 27e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
Vendredi 17 mars
Sassuolo – Spezia 1 – 0
Atalanta Bergame – Empoli 2 – 1
Samedi 18 mars
Monza – Cremonese 1 – 1
Salernitana – Bologne 2 – 2
Udinese – AC Milan 3 – 1
Dimanche 19 mars
Sampdoria Gênes – Hellas Vérone 3 – 1
Fiorentina – Lecce 1 – 0
Torino – Naples 0 – 4
Lazio Rome – AS Rome 1 – 0
Inter Milan – Juventus Turin 0 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Naples 71 27 23 2 2 64 16 48
2. Lazio Rome 52 27 15 7 5 42 19 23
3. Inter Milan 50 27 16 2 9 47 31 16
4. AC Milan 48 27 14 6 7 44 36 8
5. AS Rome 47 27 14 5 8 35 26 9
6. Atalanta Bergame 45 27 13 6 8 44 31 13
7. Juventus Turin 41 27 17 5 5 45 22 23
8. Udinese 38 27 9 11 7 37 31 6
9. Fiorentina 37 27 10 7 10 32 31 1
10. Bologne 37 27 10 7 10 33 36 -3
11. Torino 37 27 10 7 10 29 33 -4
12. Sassuolo 36 27 10 6 11 35 40 -5
13. Monza 34 27 9 7 11 32 37 -5
14. Empoli 28 27 6 10 11 24 36 -12
15. Lecce 27 27 6 9 12 24 32 -8
16. Salernitana 27 27 6 9 12 31 47 -16
17. Spezia 24 27 5 9 13 23 43 -20
18. Hellas Vérone 19 27 4 7 16 22 41 -19
19. Sampdoria Gênes 15 27 3 6 18 16 44 -28
20. Cremonese 13 27 1 10 16 22 49 -27