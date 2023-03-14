Résultats de la 26e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
Vendredi 10 mars
Spezia – Inter Milan 2 – 1
Samedi 11 mars
Empoli – Udinese 0 – 1
Naples – Atalanta Bergame 2 – 0
Bologne – Lazio Rome 0 – 0
Dimanche 12 mars
Lecce – Torino 0 – 2
Hellas Vérone – Monza 1 – 1
Cremonese – Fiorentina 0 – 2
AS Rome – Sassuolo 3 – 4
Juventus Turin – Sampdoria Gênes 4 – 2
Lundi 13 mars
AC Milan – Salernitana 1 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Naples 68 26 22 2 2 60 16 44
2. Inter Milan 50 26 16 2 8 47 30 17
3. Lazio Rome 49 26 14 7 5 41 19 22
4. AC Milan 48 26 14 6 6 43 33 10
5. AS Rome 47 26 14 5 7 35 25 10
6. Atalanta Bergame 42 26 12 6 8 42 30 12
7. Juventus Turin 38 26 16 5 5 44 22 22
8. Torino 37 26 10 7 9 29 29 0
9. Bologne 36 26 10 6 10 31 34 -3
10. Udinese 35 26 8 11 7 34 30 4
11. Fiorentina 34 26 9 7 10 31 31 0
12. Monza 33 26 9 6 11 31 36 -5
13. Sassuolo 33 26 9 6 11 34 40 -6
14. Empoli 28 26 6 10 10 23 34 -11
15. Lecce 27 26 6 9 11 24 31 -7
16. Salernitana 26 26 6 8 12 29 45 -16
17. Spezia 24 26 5 9 12 23 42 -19
18. Hellas Vérone 19 26 4 7 15 21 38 -17
19. Cremonese 12 26 1 9 16 21 48 -27
20. Sampdoria Gênes 12 26 2 6 18 13 43 -30