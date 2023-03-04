Programme des 8es de finale retour de la Ligue des champions les mardi 7 mars, mercredi 8 mars, mardi 14 mars et mercredi 15 mars:
Mardi 7 mars
(21h00) Chelsea (ENG) – Dortmund (GER)
Benfica (POR) – Club Bruges (BEL)
Mercredi 8 mars
(21h00) Tottenham (ENG) – AC Milan (ITA)
Bayern Munich (GER) – Paris SG (FRA)
Mardi 14 mars
(21h00) Porto (POR) – Inter Milan (ITA)
Manchester City (ENG) – RB Leipzig (GER)
Mercredi 15 mars
(21h00) Naples (ITA) – Eintracht Francfort (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) – Liverpool (ENG).