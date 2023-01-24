Résultats de la 21e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 21 janvier
Liverpool – Chelsea 0 – 0
Southampton – Aston Villa 0 – 1
Bournemouth – Nottingham Forest 1 – 1
Leicester – Brighton 2 – 2
West Ham – Everton 2 – 0
Crystal Palace – Newcastle 0 – 0
Dimanche 22 janvier
Manchester City – Wolverhampton 3 – 0
Leeds United – Brentford 0 – 0
Arsenal – Manchester United 3 – 2
Lundi 23 janvier
Fulham – Tottenham 0 – 1
Classement: Pts J
1. Arsenal 50 19
2. Manchester City 45 20
3. Newcastle 39 20
4. Manchester United 39 20
5. Tottenham 36 21
6. Brighton 31 19
7. Fulham 31 21
8. Brentford 30 20
9. Liverpool 29 19
10. Chelsea 29 20
11. Aston Villa 28 20
12. Crystal Palace 24 20
13. Nottingham Forest 21 20
14. Leicester 18 20
15. Leeds United 18 19
16. West Ham 18 20
17. Wolverhampton 17 20
18. Bournemouth 17 20
19. Everton 15 20
20. Southampton 15 20