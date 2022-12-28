Résultats de la 17e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Lundi 26 décembre
Brentford – Tottenham 2 – 2
Southampton – Brighton 1 – 3
Crystal Palace – Fulham 0 – 3
Everton – Wolverhampton 1 – 2
Leicester – Newcastle 0 – 3
Aston Villa – Liverpool 1 – 3
Arsenal – West Ham 3 – 1
Mardi 27 décembre
Chelsea – Bournemouth 2 – 0
Manchester United – Nottingham Forest 3 – 0
Mercredi 28 décembre
(21h00) Leeds United – Manchester City
Classement: Pts J
1. Arsenal 40 15
2. Newcastle 33 16
3. Man City 32 14
4. Tottenham 30 16
5. Man United 29 15
6. Liverpool 25 15
7. Brighton 24 15
8. Chelsea 24 15
9. Fulham 22 16
10. Brentford 20 16
11. Crystal 19 15
12. Aston Villa 18 16
13. Leicester 17 16
14. Bournem. 16 16
15. Leeds 15 14
16. West Ham 14 16
17. Everton 14 16
18. Wolver. 13 16
19. Nottingham13 16
20. South. 12 16