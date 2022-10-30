Résultats des rencontres de la 4e journée du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, disputées dimanche :
Poule B
Dimanche 30 octobre :
A Mahdia:
AS Rejiche 0
ES Métlaoui 0
A Ben Guerdane :
US Ben Guerdane 1 Rafik Kamerji 73e (SP)
O. Béja 0
Samedi :
A Soliman:
AS Soliman 0
US Monastir 2
NB: Le match Club Africain – EO Sidi Bouzid a été reporté.
Classement Pts J V N D BP BC Dif
1. US Ben Guerdane 9 4 3 0 1 4 1 +3
2. US Monastir 7 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3
3. AS Réjiche 5 4 1 2 1 1 1 0
4. O. Sidi Bouzid 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
. AS Soliman 4 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1
6. O.Béja 2 4 0 2 2 2 4 -2
7. ES Métlaoui 1 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3
8. Club Africain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poule A
Samedi :
Au Bardo:
Stade Tunisien 1
CS Chebba 1
A Hammam-Sousse:
ES Hammam-Sousse 0
US Tataouine 0
NB: Les matchs ES Sahel – ES Tunis et CS Sfaxien – CA Bizertin sont reportés.
Classement Pts J V N D BP BC Dif
1. ES Sahel 6 2 2 0 0 7 1 +6
2. US Tataouine 5 4 1 2 1 3 3 0
3. CS Chebba 4 4 1 1 2 5 4 +1
. S.Tunisien 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2
5. Espérance de Tunis 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1
6. CA Bizertin 2 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3
7. ES Hammam-Sousse 2 4 0 2 2 2 9 -7
8. CS Sfaxien 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0