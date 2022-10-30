Résultats des rencontres de la 4e journée du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, disputées dimanche :

Poule B

Dimanche 30 octobre :

A Mahdia:

AS Rejiche 0

ES Métlaoui 0

A Ben Guerdane :

US Ben Guerdane 1 Rafik Kamerji 73e (SP)

O. Béja 0

Samedi :

A Soliman:

AS Soliman 0

US Monastir 2

NB: Le match Club Africain – EO Sidi Bouzid a été reporté.

Classement Pts J V N D BP BC Dif

1. US Ben Guerdane 9 4 3 0 1 4 1 +3

2. US Monastir 7 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3

3. AS Réjiche 5 4 1 2 1 1 1 0

4. O. Sidi Bouzid 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0

. AS Soliman 4 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1

6. O.Béja 2 4 0 2 2 2 4 -2

7. ES Métlaoui 1 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3

8. Club Africain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Poule A

Samedi :

Au Bardo:

Stade Tunisien 1

CS Chebba 1

A Hammam-Sousse:

ES Hammam-Sousse 0

US Tataouine 0

NB: Les matchs ES Sahel – ES Tunis et CS Sfaxien – CA Bizertin sont reportés.

Classement Pts J V N D BP BC Dif

1. ES Sahel 6 2 2 0 0 7 1 +6

2. US Tataouine 5 4 1 2 1 3 3 0

3. CS Chebba 4 4 1 1 2 5 4 +1

. S.Tunisien 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2

5. Espérance de Tunis 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1

6. CA Bizertin 2 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3

7. ES Hammam-Sousse 2 4 0 2 2 2 9 -7

8. CS Sfaxien 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0