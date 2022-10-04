Résultats de la 9e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 1er octobre
Arsenal – Tottenham 3 – 1
Southampton – Everton 1 – 2
Liverpool – Brighton 3 – 3
Bournemouth – Brentford 0 – 0
Fulham – Newcastle 1 – 4
Crystal Palace – Chelsea 1 – 2
West Ham – Wolverhampton 2 – 0
Dimanche 2 octobre
Manchester City – Manchester United 6 – 3
Leeds United – Aston Villa 0 – 0
Lundi 3 octobre
Leicester – Nottingham Forest 4 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 21 8 7 0 1 20 8 12
2. Manchester City 20 8 6 2 0 29 9 20
3. Tottenham 17 8 5 2 1 19 10 9
4. Brighton 14 7 4 2 1 14 8 6
5. Chelsea 13 7 4 1 2 10 10 0
6. Manchester United 12 7 4 0 3 11 14 -3
7. Newcastle 11 8 2 5 1 12 8 4
8. Fulham 11 8 3 2 3 13 15 -2
9. Liverpool 10 7 2 4 1 18 9 9
10. Brentford 10 8 2 4 2 15 12 3
11. Everton 10 8 2 4 2 7 7 0
12. Leeds United 9 7 2 3 2 10 10 0
13. Bournemouth 9 8 2 3 3 6 19 -13
14. Aston Villa 8 8 2 2 4 6 10 -4
15. West Ham 7 8 2 1 5 5 9 -4
16. Southampton 7 8 2 1 5 8 13 -5
17. Crystal Palace 6 7 1 3 3 8 11 -3
18. Wolverhampton 6 8 1 3 4 3 9 -6
19. Leicester 4 8 1 1 6 14 22 -8
20. Nottingham Forest 4 8 1 1 6 6 21 -15