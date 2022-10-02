Résultats de la 9e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 1er octobre
Arsenal – Tottenham 3 – 1
Southampton – Everton 1 – 2
Liverpool – Brighton 3 – 3
Bournemouth – Brentford 0 – 0
Fulham – Newcastle 1 – 4
Crystal Palace – Chelsea 1 – 2
West Ham – Wolverhampton 2 – 0
Dimanche 2 octobre
(15h00) Manchester City – Manchester United
(17h30) Leeds United – Aston Villa
Lundi 3 octobre
(21h00) Leicester – Nottingham Forest
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 21 8 7 0 1 20 8 12
2. Manchester City 17 7 5 2 0 23 6 17
3. Tottenham 17 8 5 2 1 19 10 9
4. Brighton 14 7 4 2 1 14 8 6
5. Chelsea 13 7 4 1 2 10 10 0
6. Manchester United 12 6 4 0 2 8 8 0
7. Newcastle 11 8 2 5 1 12 8 4
8. Fulham 11 8 3 2 3 13 15 -2
9. Liverpool 10 7 2 4 1 18 9 9
10. Brentford 10 8 2 4 2 15 12 3
11. Everton 10 8 2 4 2 7 7 0
12. Bournemouth 9 8 2 3 3 6 19 -13
13. Leeds United 8 6 2 2 2 10 10 0
14. Aston Villa 7 7 2 1 4 6 10 -4
15. West Ham 7 8 2 1 5 5 9 -4
16. Southampton 7 8 2 1 5 8 13 -5
17. Crystal Palace 6 7 1 3 3 8 11 -3
18. Wolverhampton 6 8 1 3 4 3 9 -6
19. Nottingham Forest 4 7 1 1 5 6 17 -11
20. Leicester 1 7 0 1 6 10 22 -12
NDLR: Les quatre premiers du championnat sont qualifiés pour la phase de groupe de la Ligue des champions. Le cinquième et sixième se qualifient
pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa. Le septième disputera les play-offs d’accès à la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa Conférence.
Les trois derniers sont relégués en Championship.