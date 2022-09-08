Voici les résultats des matches de la 1ère journée de la Ligue des champions disputés mercredi
Mercredi 7 septembre:
Groupe A:
Naples (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG) 4 – 1
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Glasgow Rangers (SCO) 4 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 3 1 1 0 0 4 0 4
2. Naples (ITA) 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
3. Liverpool (ENG) 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3
4. Glasgow Rangers (SCO) 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4
Groupe B:
Club Bruges (BEL) – Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 – 0
Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Porto (POR) 2 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
2. Club Bruges (BEL) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
3. Porto (POR) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
4. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
Groupe C
Inter Milan (ITA) – Bayern Munich (GER) 0 – 2
FC Barcelone (ESP) – Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 5 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. FC Barcelone (ESP) 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4
2. Bayern Munich (GER) 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
3. Inter Milan (ITA) 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
4. Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4
Groupe D:
Tottenham (ENG) – Marseille (FRA) 2 – 0
Eintracht Francfort (GER) – Sporting Portugal (POR) 0 – 3
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Sporting Portugal (POR) 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2. Tottenham (ENG) 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
3. Marseille (FRA) 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
4. Eintracht Francfort (GER) 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3
Les deux premiers du groupe sont qualifiés pour les huitièmes de finale.