Résultats et classement à l’issue de la 5e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 30 août
Fulham – Brighton 2 – 1
Crystal Palace – Brentford 1 – 1
Southampton – Chelsea 2 – 1
Leeds United – Everton 1 – 1
Mercredi 31 août
Bournemouth – Wolverhampton 0 – 0
Arsenal – Aston Villa 2 – 1
Manchester City – Nottingham Forest 6 – 0
(20h45) West Ham – Tottenham
(21h00) Liverpool – Newcastle
Jeudi 1er septembre
(21h00) Leicester – Manchester United
Classement: Pts J
1. Arsenal 15 5
2. Manchester City 13 5
3. Tottenham 10 4
4. Brighton 10 5
5. Leeds United 8 5
6. Fulham 8 5
7. Southampton 7 5
8. Chelsea 7 5
9. Brentford 6 5
10. Newcastle 6 4
…