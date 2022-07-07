Ons Jabeur en finale du Wimbledon 2022 : Les réactions

Ons Jabeur en finale d’un Grand Chelem à Wimbledon, après avoir remporté sa première demi-finale face à Tatjana Maria. Une première historique pour l’Afrique, le Maghreb et le monde arabe.
Les réactions sur la toile en disent long sur la performance de notre championne.
Ons Jabeur – a history maker and an inspiration #BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QD8qpBinpz
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2022
27yo Ons Jabeur from Tunisia beats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon final and become the first ever African woman to reach a Grand Slam final.
What a moment. pic.twitter.com/C3MifaljC8
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 7, 2022
HISTORIQUE ONS JABEUR !
La n°2 mondiale se qualifie pour la première fois de sa carrière en finale d’un Grand Chelem en battant Tatjana Maria en demi-finales de Wimbledon (6-2, 3-6, 6-1). C’est la première fois qu’une joueuse arabe atteint la finale d’un Grand Chelem !
— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 7, 2022
One. Win. Away.
See you on Saturday, Ons Jabeur pic.twitter.com/td3aH8tU6o
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 7, 2022
A 22nd win from her past 24 matches
Next: the opportunity to go for her biggest milestone of all ⏳@Ons_Jabeur | #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/PJKzw9PSeA
— wta (@WTA) July 7, 2022
The first Tunisian to:
reach a WTA final
make a Grand Slam quarterfinal
crack the Top 50
win a WTA title
debut in the Top 10
rise to No.2 in the world
@Ons_Jabeur ✊ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7NGQHAvUuo
— wta (@WTA) July 7, 2022