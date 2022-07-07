Ons Jabeur en finale du Wimbledon 2022 : Les réactions

Ons Jabeur
finaliste du grand chelem Wimbledon 2022

Ons Jabeur en finale d’un Grand Chelem à Wimbledon, après avoir remporté sa première demi-finale face à Tatjana Maria. Une première historique pour l’Afrique, le Maghreb et le monde arabe.

Les réactions sur la toile en disent long sur la performance de notre championne.