Ons Jabeur en finale du Wimbledon 2022 : Les réactions

Ons Jabeur en finale d’un Grand Chelem à Wimbledon, après avoir remporté sa première demi-finale face à Tatjana Maria. Une première historique pour l’Afrique, le Maghreb et le monde arabe.

Les réactions sur la toile en disent long sur la performance de notre championne.

27yo Ons Jabeur from Tunisia beats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon final and become the first ever African woman to reach a Grand Slam final. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/C3MifaljC8 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 7, 2022

HISTORIQUE ONS JABEUR ! La n°2 mondiale se qualifie pour la première fois de sa carrière en finale d’un Grand Chelem en battant Tatjana Maria en demi-finales de Wimbledon (6-2, 3-6, 6-1). C’est la première fois qu’une joueuse arabe atteint la finale d’un Grand Chelem ! — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 7, 2022

One. Win. Away. See you on Saturday, Ons Jabeur pic.twitter.com/td3aH8tU6o — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 7, 2022

A 22nd win from her past 24 matches Next: the opportunity to go for her biggest milestone of all ⏳@Ons_Jabeur | #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/PJKzw9PSeA — wta (@WTA) July 7, 2022