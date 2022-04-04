DIRECT SPORT – Ligue 1 (12e journée) : Désignation des arbitres

Arbitres des rencontres de la 12e journée du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévue mercredi 6 avril (tous les matchs à 13h30):
Mercredi 6 avril:
Poule A
A Hammam-Lif:
CS Hammam Lif – Espérance ST Arb: Badis Ben Salah
A Taieb Mhiri:
CS Sfaxien – ES Hammam Sousse Arb: Youssef Srairi
A Métlaoui:
ES Métlaoui – CA Bizertin Arb: Youssri Bouali
A Ben Guerdane:
US Ben Guerdane – US Tataouine Arb: Amir Loucif
Poule B
A Radès:
C africain – US Monastir Arb: Oussama Razgallah
A Soliman:
AS Soliman – ES Zarzis Arb: Mejdi Belhaj Ali
A Hammam-Sousse:
ES Sahel – CS Chebba Arb: Nidhal Letaief
A Mahdia:
AS Réjiche – O. Béja Arb: Oussama Ben Ishak