CAN 2022 : L’écrasante victoire de la Tunisie face à la Mauritanie, en images

Le match qu’on attendait de la part des Aigles de Carthage, qui ont dès l’entrée imposé leur rythme à une équipe de Mauritanie sans ressources face à l’organisation offensive des tunisiens.
FULL-TIME! ⏰#TeamTunisia 4-0 #TeamMauritania
The Eagles of the Carthage register a glorious win over Mauritania to secure their first 3 points! 🦅#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT pic.twitter.com/x9RSqjie1v
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
🇹🇳 🆚 🇲🇷
✅ #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2019
✅ #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021
It’s #TeamMauritania‘s 2nd TotalEnergies AFCON participation, in both occasions they have played against #TeamTunisia.#AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT | @Visa pic.twitter.com/NoIwjXcaT8
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Recuperation from #TeamTunisia in the first 45 minutes 🦅 💪
Can the Eagles of Carthage extend their lead in the second half? 🤔#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT pic.twitter.com/d2fVJuQaQO
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
While we wait for KO. Caption this. 🤣🇹🇳#TeamTunisia | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @FTF_OFFICIELLE pic.twitter.com/UUecPQHdwN
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022