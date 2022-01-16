CAN 2022 : L’écrasante victoire de la Tunisie face à la Mauritanie, en images

Le match qu’on attendait de la part des Aigles de Carthage, qui ont dès l’entrée imposé leur rythme à une équipe de Mauritanie sans ressources face à l’organisation offensive des tunisiens.

Recuperation from #TeamTunisia in the first 45 minutes 🦅 💪 Can the Eagles of Carthage extend their lead in the second half? 🤔#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT pic.twitter.com/d2fVJuQaQO — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022