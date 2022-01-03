DIRECT SPORT – Football : Résultats de la 21e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre

Résultats de la 21e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 1er janvier
Arsenal – Manchester City 1 – 2
Watford – Tottenham 0 – 1
Crystal Palace – West Ham 2 – 3
Dimanche 2 janvier
Brentford – Aston Villa 2 – 1
Everton – Brighton 2 – 3
Leeds United – Burnley 3 – 1
Chelsea – Liverpool 2 – 2
Lundi 3 janvier (en heures de Paris, GMT+1)
(18h30) Manchester United – Wolverhampton
. Reportés
Southampton – Newcastle
Leicester – Norwich City
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 53 21 17 2 2 53 13 40
2. Chelsea 43 21 12 7 2 45 16 29
3. Liverpool 42 20 12 6 2 52 18 34
4. Arsenal 35 20 11 2 7 33 25 8
5. West Ham 34 20 10 4 6 37 27 10
6. Tottenham 33 18 10 3 5 23 20 3
7. Manchester United 31 18 9 4 5 30 26 4
8. Brighton 27 19 6 9 4 20 20 0
9. Wolverhampton 25 18 7 4 7 13 14 -1
10. Leicester 25 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2
11. Crystal Palace 23 20 5 8 7 29 30 -1
12. Brentford 23 19 6 5 8 23 26 -3
13. Aston Villa 22 19 7 1 11 25 30 -5
14. Southampton 21 19 4 9 6 20 29 -9
15. Everton 19 18 5 4 9 23 32 -9
16. Leeds United 19 19 4 7 8 21 37 -16
17. Watford 13 18 4 1 13 22 36 -14
18. Burnley 11 17 1 8 8 16 27 -11
19. Newcastle 11 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23
20. Norwich City 10 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34.