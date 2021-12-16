DIRECT SPORT – Football : Résultats de la 17e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre

Résultats de la 17e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 14 décembre
Norwich City – Aston Villa 0 – 2
Manchester City – Leeds United 7 – 0
Mercredi 15 décembre
Brighton – Wolverhampton 0 – 1
Crystal Palace – Southampton 2 – 2
Arsenal – West Ham 2 – 0
Jeudi 16 décembre (en heures de Paris, GMT+1)
(20h30) Leicester – Tottenham
(20h45) Chelsea – Everton
(21h00) Liverpool – Newcastle
. Reportés
Burnley – Watford
Brentford – Manchester United
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 41 17 13 2 2 40 9 31
2. Liverpool 37 16 11 4 1 45 12 33
3. Chelsea 36 16 11 3 2 38 11 27
4. Arsenal 29 17 9 2 6 23 22 1
5. West Ham 28 17 8 4 5 28 21 7
6. Manchester United 27 16 8 3 5 26 24 2
7. Tottenham 25 14 8 1 5 16 17 -1
8. Wolverhampton 24 17 7 3 7 13 14 -1
9. Leicester 22 16 6 4 6 27 27 0
10. Aston Villa 22 17 7 1 9 23 25 -2
11. Crystal Palace 20 17 4 8 5 24 24 0
12. Brentford 20 16 5 5 6 21 22 -1
13. Brighton 20 16 4 8 4 14 17 -3
14. Everton 18 16 5 3 8 20 28 -8
15. Southampton 17 17 3 8 6 16 26 -10
16. Leeds United 16 17 3 7 7 17 32 -15
17. Watford 13 16 4 1 11 21 31 -10
18. Burnley 11 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7
19. Newcastle 10 16 1 7 8 17 34 -17
20. Norwich City 10 17 2 4 11 8 34 -26.