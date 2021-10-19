Ligue 1 : programme de la deuxième journée

Programme de la deuxième journée de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel qui se jouera les 23, 24, 27 et 28 octobre courant :
Poule 1
Samedi 23 octobre
A Bizerte (14h30):
CA Bizertin – ES Hammam-Sousse
A Hammam-lif (14h30):
CS Hammam-lif – US Tataouine
Mercredi 27 octobre
A Radès (16h30):
Espérance de Tunis – CS Sfaxien
Jeudi 28 octobre
A Metlaoui (14h30):
ES Metlaoui – US Ben Guerdane
Classement avant la 2e journée:
Classement : Pts J V N D BP BC Diff
1. US Tataouine 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1
2. Espérance ST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. CS Sfaxien 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. US Ben Guerdane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. CSHammam-Lif 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. ESH Sousse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. ES Metlaoui 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8. CA Bizertin 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
Poule 2
Samedi 23 octobre
A Chebba (14h30) :
CS Chebba – ES Zarzis
Dimanche 24 octobre
A Rejiche (14h30):
AS Rejiche – US Monastir
A Mahdia (14h30) :
O. Béja – AS Soliman
Jeudi 28 octobre
A Hammam-Sousse :
Etoile du Sahel – C.Africain
Classement avant la 2e journée:
Classement : Pts J V N D BP BC Diff
1. O. Béja 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3
. US Monastir 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2
3. C. Africain 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. AS Réjiche 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
5. AS Soliman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. ES Sahel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7. CS Chebba 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
. ES Zarzis 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2