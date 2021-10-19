Ligue 1 : programme de la deuxième journée

Programme de la deuxième journée de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel qui se jouera les 23, 24, 27 et 28 octobre courant :

Poule 1

Samedi 23 octobre

A Bizerte (14h30):

CA Bizertin – ES Hammam-Sousse

A Hammam-lif (14h30):

CS Hammam-lif – US Tataouine

Mercredi 27 octobre

A Radès (16h30):

Espérance de Tunis – CS Sfaxien

Jeudi 28 octobre

A Metlaoui (14h30):

ES Metlaoui – US Ben Guerdane

Classement avant la 2e journée:

Classement : Pts J V N D BP BC Diff

1. US Tataouine 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1

2. Espérance ST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. CS Sfaxien 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. US Ben Guerdane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. CSHammam-Lif 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. ESH Sousse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. ES Metlaoui 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

8. CA Bizertin 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

Poule 2

Samedi 23 octobre

A Chebba (14h30) :

CS Chebba – ES Zarzis

Dimanche 24 octobre

A Rejiche (14h30):

AS Rejiche – US Monastir

A Mahdia (14h30) :

O. Béja – AS Soliman

Jeudi 28 octobre

A Hammam-Sousse :

Etoile du Sahel – C.Africain

Classement avant la 2e journée:

Classement : Pts J V N D BP BC Diff

1. O. Béja 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3

. US Monastir 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2

3. C. Africain 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. AS Réjiche 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

5. AS Soliman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. ES Sahel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7. CS Chebba 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2

. ES Zarzis 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2