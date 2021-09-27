Championnat d’Angleterre : Résultats de la 6è journée

Résultats de la 6e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi
Chelsea – Manchester City 0 – 1
Manchester United – Aston Villa 0 – 1
Leicester – Burnley 2 – 2
Leeds United – West Ham 1 – 2
Everton – Norwich City 2 – 0
Watford – Newcastle 1 – 1
Brentford – Liverpool 3 – 3
Dimanche
Southampton – Wolverhampton 0 – 1
Arsenal – Tottenham 3 – 1
Lundi
Crystal Palace – Brighton
Classement: Pts J
1. Liverpool 14 6
2. Man City 13 6
3. Chelsea 13 6
4. Man United 13 6
5. Everton 13 6
6. Brighton 12 5
7. West Ham 11 6
8. Aston Villa 10 6
9. Brentford 9 6
10. Arsenal 9 6
11. Tottenham 9 6
12. Watford 7 6
13. Leicester 7 6
14. Wolverhampton 6 6
15. Crystal Palace 5 5
16. Southampton 4 6
17. Newcastle 3 6
18. Leeds United 3 6
19. Burnley 2 6
20. Norwich City 0 6