Championnat d’Angleterre (4e journée) : Résultats complets

Ci-après les résultats complets de la 4è journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football (Premier League):
Samedi 11 septembre
Crystal Palace – Tottenham 3 – 0
Manchester United – Newcastle 4 – 1
Arsenal – Norwich City 1 – 0
Watford – Wolverhampton 0 – 2
Brentford – Brighton 0 – 1
Southampton – West Ham 0 – 0
Leicester – Manchester City 0 – 1
Chelsea – Aston Villa 3 – 0
Dimanche 12 septembre
Leeds United – Liverpool 0 – 3
Lundi 13 septembre
Everton – Burnley 3 – 1
Voici, par ailleurs, le classement:
Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester United 10 4 3 1 0 11 3 8
2. Chelsea 10 4 3 1 0 9 1 8
. Liverpool 10 4 3 1 0 9 1 8
4. Everton 10 4 3 1 0 10 4 6
5. Manchester City 9 4 3 0 1 11 1 10
6. Brighton 9 4 3 0 1 5 3 2
7. Tottenham 9 4 3 0 1 3 3 0
8. West Ham 8 4 2 2 0 10 5 5
9. Leicester 6 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2
10. Brentford 5 4 1 2 1 3 2 1
11. Crystal Palace 5 4 1 2 1 5 5 0
12. Aston Villa 4 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2
13. Wolverhampton 3 4 1 0 3 2 3 -1
14. Southampton 3 4 0 3 1 4 6 -2
15. Watford 3 4 1 0 3 3 7 -4
16. Arsenal 3 4 1 0 3 1 9 -8
17. Leeds United 2 4 0 2 2 4 11 -7
18. Burnley 1 4 0 1 3 3 8 -5
19. Newcastle 1 4 0 1 3 5 12 -7
20. Norwich City 0 4 0 0 4 1 11 -10.
NDLR: Les quatre premiers du championnat sont qualifiés directement pour la phase de groupe de la Ligue des champions.