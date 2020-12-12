Championnat d’Angleterre : Résultats de la 12e journée

Voici les résultats de la 12e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 11 décembre
Leeds United – West Ham 1 – 2
Samedi 12 décembre
(12h30 GMT) Wolverhampton – Aston Villa
(15h00 GMT) Newcastle – West Brom
(17h30 GMT) Manchester United – Manchester City
(20h00 GMT) Everton – Chelsea
Dimanche 13 décembre
(12h00 GMT) Southampton – Sheffield United
(14h15 GMT) Crystal Palace – Tottenham
(16h30 GMT) Fulham – Liverpool
(19h15 GMT) Arsenal – Burnley
Leicester – Brighton
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Tottenham 24 11 7 3 1 23 9 14
2. Liverpool 24 11 7 3 1 26 17 9
3. Chelsea 22 11 6 4 1 25 11 14
4. Leicester 21 11 7 0 4 21 15 6
5. West Ham 20 12 6 2 4 20 15 5
6. Southampton 20 11 6 2 3 21 17 4
7. Manchester United 19 10 6 1 3 19 17 2
8. Manchester City 18 10 5 3 2 17 11 6
9. Everton 17 11 5 2 4 20 18 2
10. Wolverhampton 17 11 5 2 4 11 15 -4
11. Crystal Palace 16 11 5 1 5 17 16 1
12. Aston Villa 15 9 5 0 4 20 13 7
13. Newcastle 14 10 4 2 4 12 15 -3
14. Leeds United 14 12 4 2 6 17 22 -5
15. Arsenal 13 11 4 1 6 10 14 -4
16. Brighton 10 11 2 4 5 15 18 -3
17. Fulham 7 11 2 1 8 11 21 -10
18. Burnley 6 10 1 3 6 5 18 -13
19. West Brom 6 11 1 3 7 8 23 -15
20. Sheffield United 1 11 0 1 10 5 18 -13