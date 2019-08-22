Espagne : Maram Ben Aziza sublime à Ibiza

L’actrice tunisienne, Maram Ben Aziza, passe ses vacances d’été en Espagne. Après un passage à Barcelone, elle s’est dirigée en compagnie de ses amis sur l’île d’Ibiza.
Elle a partagé à ses followers des photos sur son compte Instagram.
Dive deep for the treasure that you seek ..
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win ! GHANDI ❤ #bbf#foreveryoung #summervibes
