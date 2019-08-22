Espagne : Maram Ben Aziza sublime à Ibiza

L’actrice tunisienne, Maram Ben Aziza, passe ses vacances d’été en Espagne. Après un passage à Barcelone, elle s’est dirigée en compagnie de ses amis sur l’île d’Ibiza.

Elle a partagé à ses followers des photos sur son compte Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Dive deep for the treasure that you seek ..

A post shared by Maram Ben Aziza (@marambenazizaofficial) on