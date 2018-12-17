Championnat d’Angleterre – 17e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 17e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
samedi
Manchester City – Everton 3 – 1
Huddersfield – Newcastle 0 – 1
Crystal Palace – Leicester 1 – 0
Tottenham – Burnley 1 – 0
Watford – Cardiff City 3 – 2
Wolverhampton – Bournemouth 2 – 0
Fulham – West Ham 0 – 2
dimanche
Brighton – Chelsea 1 – 2
Southampton – Arsenal 3 – 2
Liverpool – Manchester United 3 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 45 17 14 3 0 37 7 30
2. Manchester City 44 17 14 2 1 48 10 38
3. Tottenham 39 17 13 0 4 31 16 15
4. Chelsea 37 17 11 4 2 35 14 21
5. Arsenal 34 17 10 4 3 37 23 14
6. Manchester United 26 17 7 5 5 29 29 0
7. Wolverhampton 25 17 7 4 6 19 19 0
8. Everton 24 17 6 6 5 24 22 2
9. West Ham 24 17 7 3 7 25 25 0
10. Watford 24 17 7 3 7 23 25 -2
11. Bournemouth 23 17 7 2 8 25 28 -3
12. Leicester 22 17 6 4 7 21 21 0
13. Brighton 21 17 6 3 8 20 24 -4
14. Newcastle 16 17 4 4 9 14 22 -8
15. Crystal Palace 15 17 4 3 10 14 23 -9
16. Cardiff City 14 17 4 2 11 17 33 -16
17. Southampton 12 17 2 6 9 16 32 -16
18. Burnley 12 17 3 3 11 15 33 -18
19. Huddersfield 10 17 2 4 11 10 28 -18
20. Fulham 9 17 2 3 12 16 42 -26.