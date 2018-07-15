Mondial-2018 : Palmarès des entraîneurs ayant remporté le titre avec leur pays d’origine

Voici le palmarès des entraîneurs ayant eu le privilège de remporter le Mondial de football avec leur pays d’origine :
1930: Alberto Suppici (Uruguay).
1934: Vittorio Pozzo (Italie).
1938: Vittorio Pozzo (Italie).
1950: Juan L?pez Fontana (Uruguay).
1954: Sepp Herberger (Allemagne).
1958: Vicente Feola (Brésil).
1962: Aymoré Moreira (Brésil).
1966: Sir Alfred Ernest Ramsey (Angleterre).
1970: M?rio Jorge Lobo Zagallo (Brésil).
1974: Helmut Sch?n (Allemagne).
1978: César Luis Menotti (Argentine).
1982: Enzo Bearzot (Italie).
1986: Carlos Bilardo (Argentine).
1990: Franz Anton Beckenbauer (Allemagne).
1994: Carlos Alberto Parreira (Brésil).
1998: Aimé Jacquet (France).
2002: Luiz Felipe Scolari (Brésil).
2006: Marcello Lippi (Italie).
2010: Vicente del Bosque Gonz?lez (Espagne).
2014: Joachim Lw (Allemagne).
2018 : Didier Deschamps (France).