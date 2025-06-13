Mondial des clubs 2025 : le programme complet des matchs du 14 juin au 13 juillet

Voici le programme des matches du Mondial des clubs, qui se déroule du 14 juin au 13 juillet aux Etats-Unis dans une formule inédite élargie à 32 clubs.
Les 32 équipes sont réparties en huit groupes de quatre. Les deux premiers de chaque groupe se qualifient pour les huitièmes de finale.
(Horaire en heure tunisienne)
Inter Miami (USA), Al Ahly (EGY), Palmeiras (BRA), Porto (POR)
1re journée
(à 01h00 dans la nuit du 14 au 15 juin): Inter Miami – Al Ahly, à Miami
(à minuit dans la nuit du 15 au 16 juin): Palmeiras – Porto, dans le Grand New York
2e journée
(19 juin, 17h00: Palmeiras – Al Ahly, dans le Grand New York
(19 juin, 20h00): Inter Miami – Porto, à Atlanta
3e journée:
(24 juin, 02h00): Inter Miami – Palmeiras, à Miami
(24 juin, 02h00): Porto – Al Ahly, dans le Grand New York
París Saint-Germain (FRA), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Botafogo (BRA), Seattle Sounders (USA)
1re journée:
(15 juin, 20h00): PSG – Atlético de Madrid, à Los Angeles
(16 juin, 03h00): Botafogo – Seattle Sounders, à Seattle
2e journée:
(à minuit dans la nuit du 19 au 20 juin): Seattle Sounders – Atlético de Madrid, à Seattle
(20 juin, 02h00): PSG – Botafogo, à Los Ángeles
3e journée:
(23 juin, 20h00): Seattle Sounders – PSG, à Seattle
(23 juin, 20h00): Atlético de Madrid – Botafogo, à Los Ángeles
Bayern Munich (GER), Auckland City (NZL), Boca Juniors (ARG), Benfica (POR)
1re journée:
(15 juin 17h00): Bayern de Múnich – Auckland City, à Cincinnatti
(à minuit dans la nuit du 15 au 16 juin): Boca Juniors – Benfica, à Miami
2e journée:
(20 juin, 17h00): Benfica – Auckland City, à Orlando
(21 juin, 02h00): Bayern de Múnich – Boca Juniors, à Miami
3e journée:
(24 juin, 20h00): Auckland City – Boca Juniors, à Nashville
(24 juin, 20h00): Benfica – Bayern de Múnich, à Charlotte
Chelsea (ENG), Flamengo (BRA), Espérance de Tunis (TUN), Los Ángeles FC (USA)
1re journée:
(16 juin 20h00): Chelsea – Los Ángeles FC, à Atlanta
(17 juin 02h00): Flamengo – Espérance Tunis, à Philadelphie
2e journée:
(20 juin, 19h00): Flamengo – Chelsea, à Philadelphie
(minuit dans la nuit du 20 au 21 juin): Los Ángeles FC – Espérance Tunis, à Nashville
3e journée:
(25 juin, 02h00): Los Ángeles FC – Flamengo, à Orlando
(25 juin, 02h00): Espérance Tunis – Chelsea, à Philadelphie
River Plate (ARG), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Monterrey (MEX), Inter Milan (ITA)
1re journée:
(17 juin, 20h00): River Plate – Urawa Red Diamonds, à Seattle
(18 juin, 02h00): Monterrey – Inter Milán, à Los Ángeles
2e journée:
(21 juin, 20h00): Inter Milán – Urawa Red Diamonds, à Seattle
(22 juin, 02h00): River Plate – Monterrey, à Los Ángeles
3e journée:
(26 juin, 02h00): Inter Milan – River Plate, à Seattle
(26 juin, 02h00): Urawa Red Diamonds – Monterrey, à Los Ángeles
Fluminense (BRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Ulsan HD (KOR), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
1re journée:
(17 juin, 17h00: Fluminense – Borussia Dortmund, dans le Grand New York
(minuit dans la nuit du 17 au 18 juin: Ulsan HD – Mamelodi Sundowns, à Orlando
2e journée:
(21 juin, 17h00): Mamelodi Sundowns – Borussia Dortmund, à Cincinnati
(minuit dans la nuit du 21 au 22 juin): Fluminense – Ulsan HD, dans le Grand New York
3e journée:
(25 juin, 20h00): Borussia Dortmund – Ulsan HD, à Cincinnati
(25 juin, 20h00): Mamelodi Sundowns – Fluminense en Miami
Manchester City (ENG), Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Al Aïn (UAE), Juventus (ITA)
1re journée:
(18 juin, 17h00): Manchester City – Wydad Casablanca, à Philadelphie
(19 juin, 02h00): Al Aïn – Juventus, à Washington
2e journée:
(22 juin, 17h00: Juventus – Wydad Casablanca, à Philadelphie
(23 juin, 02h00): Manchester City – Al Aïn, à Atlanta
3e journée:
(26 juin, 20h00): Juventus – Manchester City, à Orlando
(26 juin, 20h00): Wydad Casablanca – Al Aïn, Washington
Real Madrid (ESP), Al Hilal (KSA), Pachuca (MEX), RB Salzbourg (AUT)
1re journée:
(18 juin, 20h00: Real Madrid – Al Hilal, à Miami
(minuit dans la nuit du 18 au 19 juin): Pachuca – Salzbourg, à Cincinnati
2e journée:
(22 juin, 20h00: Real Madrid – Pachuca, à Charlotte
(minuit dans la nuit du 22 au 23 juin): Salzbourg – Al Hilal, à Washington
3e journée:
(27 juin, 02h00): Al Hilal – Pachuca, à Nashville
(27 juin, 02h00): Salzbourg – Real Madrid, à Philadelphie
(28 juin, 17h00): Match 49: 1er groupe A – 2e groupe B, à Philadelphie
(28 juin, 21h00): Match 50: 1er groupe C – 2e groupe D, à Charlotte
(29 juin, 17h00): Match 21: 1er groupe B – 2e groupe A, à Atlanta
(29 juin, 21h00): Match 52: 1er groupe D – 2e groupe C, à Miami
(30 juin, 20h00): Match 53: 1er groupe E – 2e groupe F, à Charlotte
(1er juillet, 02h00): Match 54: 1er groupe G – 2e groupe H, à Orlando
(1er juillet, 20h00): Match 55: 1er groupe H – 2e groupe G, à Miami
(2 juillet, 02h00: Match 56: 1er groupe F – 2e groupe E, à Atlanta
(4 juillet, 20h00): Match 57: vainqueur Match 23 – vainqueur match 54, à Orlando
(5 juillet, 02h00): Match 58: v M49 – v M50, à Philadelphie
(5 juillet, 17h00): Match 59: v M51 – v M52, à Atlanta
(5 juillet, 21h00): Match 60: v M55 – vM56, dans le Grand New York
(8 juillet, 20h00): v M57 – v M58, dans le Grand New York
(9 juillet, 20h00): v M59 – v M60, dans le Grand New York
le 13 juillet à 20h00 au MetLife Stadium, dans le Grand New York.