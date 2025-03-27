Tunisie : Pluviométrie des dernières 24 heures

Voici les quantités de pluie enregistrés en mm durant ces dernières 24h:
Gouvernorat de Jendouba
Barrage Bouhertma 36 – Barrage Barbara 26 – Balta Bouawan 40 – Fernana 26 – Oued Mliz 11 – Béni Mtir Ville 43 – Ghardimaou 7 – Aïn Draham 43 – Boussalem 24 – Jendouba 13 – Tabarka Ville 30 – Tabarka Station 12 – Béni Mtir Station 40
Gouvernorat de Siliana
Makthar Ville 4 – El Aroussa 8 – Aïn Boussâadia 4 – Gaafour 13 – Bargou 6 – Sidi Bourouis 17 – Siliana 6 – Krib Station 40 – Bouarada 5 – Krib Ville 33
Gouvernorat de Béjà
Station Oued Ezzargua 11 – Barrage Sidi Salem 5 – Béjà Sud 12 – Testour 8 – Tibar 18 – Barrage Kessab 18 – Teboursouk 14 – Guebolat 3 – Mejez El Bab 4 – Béjà Station 13 – Nefza 22
Gouvernorat du Kef
Kalaat Sinan 1 – Touiref 7 – K13 1 – Sers 4 – Dahmani 1 – Tajerouine 1 – Sakiet Sidi Youssef 1 – Nebr 2 – Oued Mallègue 6 – Kef 5 – El Ksour 1 – Barrage Oued Mallègue 8
Gouvernorat de Zaghouan
Bir Mchergua 2 – Barrage Oued El Kbir 3 – Aïn Askar 1 – Zaghouan 1 – El Fahs 2 – Barrage Bir Mchergua 2
Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
Raoued 5 – Sidi Thabet 10 – Cherfech 12 – Ariana 5 – Kalaat Andalous 9 – Mnihla 7 –
Gouvernorat de Ben Arous
Boumhel 2 – Fouchana 1 – Mégrine 4 – El Mhamdia 1 – Radès 5- Khélidia 4 – Ben Arous 4 – Hammam Lif 3 – Bir El Bey 2
Gouvernorat de Manouba
Mornaguia 2 – Tebourba 3 – Chaouat 3 – Jedeida 2 – El Battan 2 – Borj El Amri 2 – Manouba 3
Gouvernorat de Bizerte
Menzel Bourguiba 23 – Ghézala 16 – El Azib 13 – Utique 15 – Sounine 6 – Mateur 15 – Tinja 20 – Ras Jbel 5 – El Alia 16 – Ghar El Melh 5 – Joumine 19 – Sejnène 7 – Bizerte Station 26 – Bizerte Ville 11
Gouvernorat de Nabeul
Bouargoub 1 – Dar Châabane 1 – Béni Khiar 1 – Tekelssa 2 – Mida 1 – Hammamet 1 – Haouaria 6 – Kélibia 3 – Hammam El Ghzaz 3 – Nabeul 1 – Slimane 1 – Menzel Bouzelfa 3 – Azmour 7 – Bouchrik 1
Gouvernorat de Médenine
Zarzis 1 – Hassi Jerbi 2 – Ghrabet 3
Gouvernorat de Tataouine
Dhiba 2 – Bir Lahmar 2
Gouvernorat de Gabès
Ghannouch 1
Gouvernorat de Sfax
Aguereb 1
Gouvernorat de Tunis
La Goulette 4 – Sidi Bou Saïd 4 – Charguia 4 – Tunis Manoubia 5 – Tunis Carthage 1
Gouvernorat de Kairouan
Oueslatia 2
Les plus importants phénomènes climatiques enregistrés
Chute de grêle à Béjà Station et Aïn Draham
Vents forts : Enfidha 65 km/h- Tabarka 58 km/h- Bizerte et Borj El Amri 54 km/h