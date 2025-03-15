Championnat d’Italie : Les résultats de la 29e journée

Résultats de la 29e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
Vendredi 14 mars
Genoa – Lecce 2 – 1
Samedi 15 mars
(15h00) Udinese – Vérone
Monza – Parme
(18h00) AC Milan – Côme
(20h45) Torino – Empoli
Dimanche 16 mars
(12h30) Venise – Naples
(15h00) Bologne – Lazio Rome
(16h00) AS Rome – Cagliari
(18h00) Fiorentina – Juventus Turin
(20h45) Atalanta Bergame – Inter Milan
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Inter Milan 61 28 18 7 3 63 27 36
2. Naples 60 28 18 6 4 45 23 22
3. Atalanta Bergame 58 28 17 7 4 63 26 37
4. Juventus Turin 52 28 13 13 2 45 25 20
5. Lazio Rome 51 28 15 6 7 50 36 14
6. Bologne 50 28 13 11 4 44 34 10
7. AS Rome 46 28 13 7 8 43 30 13
8. Fiorentina 45 28 13 6 9 43 30 13
9. AC Milan 44 28 12 8 8 42 32 10
10. Udinese 40 28 11 7 10 35 38 -3
11. Torino 35 28 8 11 9 33 34 -1
12. Genoa 35 29 8 11 10 28 37 -9
13. Côme 29 28 7 8 13 34 44 -10
14. Cagliari 26 28 6 8 14 28 43 -15
15. Vérone 26 28 8 2 18 28 58 -30
16. Lecce 25 29 6 7 16 21 48 -27
17. Parme 24 28 5 9 14 34 48 -14
18. Empoli 22 28 4 10 14 23 45 -22
19. Venise 19 28 3 10 15 23 42 -19
20. Monza 14 28 2 8 18 23 48 -25