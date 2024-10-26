Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 9e journée

Résultats de la 9e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 25 octobre
Leicester – Nottingham Forest 1 – 3
Samedi 26 octobre
(16h00) Aston Villa – Bournemouth
Brentford – Ipswich Town
Brighton – Wolverhampton
Manchester City – Southampton
(18h30) Everton – Fulham
Dimanche 27 octobre
(15h00) Crystal Palace – Tottenham
Chelsea – Newcastle
West Ham – Manchester United
(17h30) Arsenal – Liverpool
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 21 8 7 0 1 15 3 12
2. Manchester City 20 8 6 2 0 19 9 10
3. Arsenal 17 8 5 2 1 15 8 7
4. Aston Villa 17 8 5 2 1 15 10 5
5. Nottingham Forest 16 9 4 4 1 11 7 4
6. Brighton 15 8 4 3 1 14 10 4
7. Chelsea 14 8 4 2 2 17 10 7
8. Tottenham 13 8 4 1 3 18 9 9
9. Newcastle 12 8 3 3 2 8 8 0
10. Fulham 11 8 3 2 3 11 11 0
…