Football – Ligue Europa – Phase de ligue : le programme

Programme des matches de la phase de ligue de la Ligue Europa qui seront disputés les mercredi 23 et jeudi 24 octobre :
Mercredi 23 octobre :
(16h30) Galatasaray (TUR) – IF Elfsborg (SWE)
Sporting Braga (POR) – Bodoe/Glimt (NOR)
Jeudi 24 octobre :
(18h45) Qarabag (AZE) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
PAOK Salonique (GRE) – Viktoria Plzen (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN) – Nice (FRA)
Eintracht Francfort (GER) – FK RFS (LAT)
AS Rome (ITA) – Dynamo Kiev (UKR)
Midtjylland (DEN) – Union St-Gilloise (BEL)
(21h00) Fenerbahçe (TUR) – Manchester United (ENG)
Athletic Bilbao (ESP) – Slavia Prague (CZE)
Anderlecht (BEL) – Ludogorets (BUL)
FC Twente (NED) – Lazio Rome (ITA)
Malmö (SWE) – Olympiakos (GRE)
Lyon (FRA) – Besiktas (TUR)
Porto (POR) – Hoffenheim (GER)
Glasgow Rangers (SCO) – Steaua Bucarest (ROM)
Tottenham (ENG) – AZ Alkmaar (NED).