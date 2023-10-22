Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 9e journée

Résultats de la 9e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 21 octobre
Liverpool – Everton 2 – 0
Bournemouth – Wolverhampton 1 – 2
Newcastle – Crystal Palace 4 – 0
Brentford – Burnley 3 – 0
Manchester City – Brighton 2 – 1
Nottingham Forest – Luton Town 2 – 2
Chelsea – Arsenal 2 – 2
Sheffield United – Manchester United 1 – 2
Dimanche 22 octobre
Aston Villa – West Ham 4 – 1
Lundi 23 octobre
(21h00) Tottenham – Fulham
Classement: Pts J
1. Manchester City 21 9
2. Arsenal 21 9
3. Liverpool 20 9
4. Tottenham 20 8
5. Aston Villa 19 9
6. Newcastle 16 9
7. Brighton 16 9
8. Manchester United 15 9
9. West Ham 14 9
10. Chelsea 12 9
11. Crystal Palace 12 9
12. Wolverhampton 11 9
13. Fulham 11 8
14. Brentford 10 9
15. Nottingham F. 10 9
16. Everton 7 9
17. Luton Town 5 9
18. Burnley 4 9
19. Bournemouth 3 9
20. Sheffield United 1 9