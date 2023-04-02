Résultats de la 29e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 1er avril (GMT+2)
Manchester City – Liverpool 4 – 1
Crystal Palace – Leicester 2 – 1
Nottingham Forest – Wolverhampton 1 – 1
Bournemouth – Fulham 2 – 1
Brighton – Brentford 3 – 3
Arsenal – Leeds United 4 – 1
(En cours) Chelsea – Aston Villa
Dimanche 2 avril (GMT+2)
(15h00) West Ham – Southampton
(17h30) Newcastle – Manchester United
Lundi 3 avril (GMT+2)
(21h00) Everton – Tottenham
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 72 29 23 3 3 70 27 43
2. Manchester City 64 28 20 4 4 71 26 45
3. Manchester United 50 26 15 5 6 41 35 6
4. Tottenham 49 28 15 4 9 52 40 12
5. Newcastle 47 26 12 11 3 39 19 20
6. Brighton 43 26 12 7 7 49 34 15
7. Brentford 43 28 10 13 5 46 37 9
8. Liverpool 42 27 12 6 9 48 33 15
9. Fulham 39 28 11 6 11 39 39 0
10. Chelsea 38 27 10 8 9 29 28 1
11. Aston Villa 38 27 11 5 11 35 39 -4
12. Crystal Palace 30 29 7 9 13 24 39 -15
13. Wolverhampton 28 29 7 7 15 23 42 -19
14. Nottingham Forest 27 28 6 9 13 23 50 -27
15. Bournemouth 27 28 7 6 15 27 55 -28
16. Leeds United 26 28 6 8 14 36 48 -12
17. Everton 26 28 6 8 14 22 40 -18
18. Leicester 25 28 7 4 17 39 49 -10
19. West Ham 24 26 6 6 14 24 34 -10
20. Southampton 23 28 6 5 17 23 46 -23
NDLR: Les quatre premiers du championnat sont qualifiés pour la phase de groupe de la Ligue des champions. Le cinquième et sixième se qualifient pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa. Le septième disputera les play-offs d’accès à la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa Conférence.
Les trois derniers sont relégués en Championship.