Résultats de la 18e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 30 décembre
West Ham – Brentford 0 – 2
Liverpool – Leicester 2 – 1
Samedi 31 décembre
Wolverhampton – Manchester United 0 – 1
Manchester City – Everton 1 – 1
Newcastle – Leeds United 0 – 0
Bournemouth – Crystal Palace 0 – 2
Fulham – Southampton 2 – 1
Brighton – Arsenal 2 – 4
Dimanche 1er janvier 2023 (en heures de Paris, GMT+1)
(15h00) Tottenham – Aston Villa
(17h30) Nottingham Forest – Chelsea
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 43 16 14 1 1 40 14 26
2. Manchester City 36 16 11 3 2 44 16 28
3. Newcastle 34 17 9 7 1 32 11 21
4. Manchester United 32 16 10 2 4 24 20 4
5. Tottenham 30 16 9 3 4 33 23 10
6. Liverpool 28 16 8 4 4 33 19 14
7. Fulham 25 17 7 4 6 29 27 2
8. Brighton 24 16 7 3 6 28 24 4
9. Chelsea 24 15 7 3 5 19 17 2
10. Brentford 23 17 5 8 4 27 27 0
11. Crystal Palace 22 16 6 4 6 17 21 -4
12. Aston Villa 18 16 5 3 8 17 25 -8
13. Leicester 17 17 5 2 10 26 30 -4
14. Leeds United 16 16 4 4 8 23 29 -6
15. Bournemouth 16 17 4 4 9 18 36 -18
16. Everton 15 17 3 6 8 13 20 -7
17. West Ham 14 17 4 2 11 13 22 -9
18. Wolverhampton 13 17 3 4 10 10 26 -16
19. Nottingham Forest 13 16 3 4 9 11 33 -22
20. Southampton 12 17 3 3 11 15 32 -17