Résultats complets de la 13e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 22 octobre:
Nottingham Forest – Liverpool 1 – 0
Everton – Crystal Palace 3 – 0
Manchester City – Brighton 3 – 1
Chelsea – Manchester United 1 – 1
Dimanche 23 octobre:
Aston Villa – Brentford 4 – 0
Southampton – Arsenal 1 – 1
Wolverhampton – Leicester 0 – 4
Leeds United – Fulham 2 – 3
Tottenham – Newcastle 1 – 2
Lundi 24 octobre:
West Ham – Bournemouth 2 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 28 11 9 1 1 25 11 14
2. Manchester City 26 11 8 2 1 36 11 25
3. Tottenham 23 12 7 2 3 23 14 9
4. Newcastle 21 12 5 6 1 20 10 10
5. Chelsea 21 11 6 3 2 16 11 5
6. Manchester United 20 11 6 2 3 16 16 0
7. Fulham 18 12 5 3 4 22 22 0
8. Liverpool 16 11 4 4 3 22 13 9
9. Brighton 15 11 4 3 4 15 14 1
10. West Ham 14 12 4 2 6 11 12 -1
11. Brentford 14 12 3 5 4 18 21 -3
12. Everton 13 12 3 4 5 11 12 -1
13. Crystal Palace 13 11 3 4 4 12 16 -4
14. Bournemouth 13 12 3 4 5 10 25 -15
15. Aston Villa 12 12 3 3 6 11 16 -5
16. Southampton 12 12 3 3 6 11 19 -8
17. Leicester 11 12 3 2 7 21 24 -3
18. Leeds United 9 11 2 3 6 13 18 -5
19. Wolverhampton 9 12 2 3 7 5 18 -13
20. Nottingham Forest 9 12 2 3 7 8 23 -15