DIRECT SPORT – Championnat d’Espagne : Résultats de la 7e journée

Résultats de la 7e journée du Championnat d’Espagne de football:
Vendredi 30 septembre
Athletic Bilbao – Almeria 4 – 0
Samedi 1er octobre (en heures GMT)
(12h00) Cadix – Villarreal
(14h15) Getafe – Valladolid
(16h30) Séville FC – Atlético Madrid
(19h00) Majorque – FC Barcelone
Dimanche 2 octobre (en heures GMT)
(12h00) Espanyol Barcelone – Valence
(14h15) Celta Vigo – Betis Séville
(16h30) Gérone – Real Sociedad
(19h00) Real Madrid – Osasuna
Lundi 3 octobre (en heures GMT)
(19h00) Rayo Vallecano – Elche
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Real Madrid 18 6 6 0 0 17 6 11
2. FC Barcelone 16 6 5 1 0 18 1 17
3. Athletic Bilbao 16 7 5 1 1 16 4 12
4. Betis Séville 15 6 5 0 1 10 4 6
5. Osasuna 12 6 4 0 2 7 5 2
6. Villarreal 11 6 3 2 1 10 2 8
7. Atlético Madrid 10 6 3 1 2 10 6 4
8. Real Sociedad 10 6 3 1 2 7 8 -1
9. Valence 9 6 3 0 3 10 5 5
10. Majorque 8 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1
11. Gérone 7 6 2 1 3 7 7 0
12. Rayo Vallecano 7 6 2 1 3 7 8 -1
13. Celta Vigo 7 6 2 1 3 8 13 -5
14. Getafe 7 6 2 1 3 6 12 -6
15. Séville FC 5 6 1 2 3 7 11 -4
16. Espanyol Barcelone 4 6 1 1 4 7 12 -5
17. Almeria 4 7 1 1 5 4 11 -7
18. Valladolid 4 6 1 1 4 3 11 -8
19. Cadix 3 6 1 0 5 1 14 -13
20. Elche 1 6 0 1 5 2 16 -14