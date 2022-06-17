Barak Obama félicite l’Union Sportive Monastirienne

L’ancien président américain Barak Obama, a félicité, dans un tweet publié ce vendredi 17 juin 2022, l’Union Sportive Monastirienne pour avoir remporté le Basketball Africa League.

Congrats to @USMonastirBB for winning the 2022 Basketball Africa League Finals. You’ve inspired countless young people across Africa and around the world with your grit and determination this season. It’s exciting to see the game we all love expand throughout the continent. pic.twitter.com/2BryVifWFm

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 17, 2022