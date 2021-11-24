Ligue des champions (5e journée) : les résultats

Résultats des matches de la 5e journée de la Ligue des champions, disputés mardi :
Mardi 23 novembre
Groupe E
FC Barcelone (ESP) – Benfica (POR) 0 – 0
Dynamo Kiev (UKR) – Bayern Munich (GER) 1 – 2
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Bayern Munich (GER) 15 5 5 0 0 19 3 16
2. FC Barcelone (ESP) 7 5 2 1 2 2 6 -4
3. Benfica (POR) 5 5 1 2 2 5 9 -4
4. Dynamo Kiev (UKR) 1 5 0 1 4 1 9 -8
Groupe F
Young Boys (SUI) – Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 3 – 3
Villarreal (ESP) – Manchester United (ENG) 0 – 2
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester United (ENG) 10 5 3 1 1 10 7 3
2. Villarreal (ESP) 7 5 2 1 2 9 7 2
3. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 6 5 1 3 1 10 10 0
4. Young Boys (SUI) 4 5 1 1 3 6 11 -5
Groupe G
Lille (FRA) – RB Salzbourg (AUT) 1 – 0
Séville FC (ESP) – Wolfsburg (GER) 2 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Lille (FRA) 8 5 2 2 1 4 3 1
2. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 7 5 2 1 2 7 6 1
3. Séville FC (ESP) 6 5 1 3 1 5 4 1
4. Wolfsburg (GER) 5 5 1 2 2 4 7 -3
Groupe H:
Malm (SWE) – Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (RUS) 1 – 1
Chelsea (ENG) – Juventus Turin (ITA) 4 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Chelsea (ENG) 12 5 4 0 1 10 1 9
2. Juventus Turin (ITA) 12 5 4 0 1 9 6 3
3. Zenit St-Pétersbourg (RUS) 4 5 1 1 3 7 7 0
4. Malm (SWE) 1 5 0 1 4 1 13 -12