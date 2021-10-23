Championnat d’Angleterre ( 9e journée) : Arsenal bat Aston Villa (3-1)

Arsenal a battu a battu Aston Villa (3-1), vendredi, en ouverture de la 9e journée du championnat d’Angleterre.
Partey (23e), Aubameyang (45e+6) et Smith-Rowe (56e) ont inscrit les buts des Gunners et Ramsey a réduit le score (82e) pour Aston, qui est provisoirement 13e au classement . Le club londonien, est neuvième.
Vendredi 22 octobre
Arsenal – Aston Villa 3 – 1
Samedi 23 octobre (en heures d’Alger, GMT+1)
(13h30) Chelsea – Norwich City
(16h00) Southampton – Burnley
Everton – Watford
Leeds United – Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace – Newcastle
(18h30) Brighton – Manchester City
Dimanche 24 octobre (en heures d’Alger, GMT+1)
(15h00) Brentford – Leicester
West Ham – Tottenham
(17h30) Manchester United – Liverpool
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Chelsea 19 8 6 1 1 16 3 13
2. Liverpool 18 8 5 3 0 22 6 16
3. Manchester City 17 8 5 2 1 16 3 13
4. Brighton 15 8 4 3 1 8 5 3
5. Tottenham 15 8 5 0 3 9 12 -3
6. Manchester United 14 8 4 2 2 16 10 6
7. West Ham 14 8 4 2 2 15 10 5
8. Everton 14 8 4 2 2 13 9 4
9. Arsenal 14 9 4 2 3 10 13 -3
10. Brentford 12 8 3 3 2 10 7 3
11. Wolverhampton 12 8 4 0 4 8 8 0
12. Leicester 11 8 3 2 3 13 14 -1
13. Aston Villa 10 9 3 1 5 13 15 -2
14. Crystal Palace 8 8 1 5 2 10 13 -3
15. Southampton 7 8 1 4 3 6 10 -4
16. Watford 7 8 2 1 5 7 15 -8
17. Leeds United 6 8 1 3 4 7 15 -8
18. Burnley 3 8 0 3 5 5 13 -8
19. Newcastle 3 8 0 3 5 10 19 -9
20. Norwich City 2 8 0 2 6 2 16 -14.