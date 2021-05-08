Foot – Championnat d’Angleterre – 35e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 35e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi
Leicester – Newcastle 2 – 4
Samedi 8 mai
(13h30) Leeds United – Tottenham
(16h00) Sheffield United – Crystal Palace
(18h30) Manchester City – Chelsea
(21h15) Liverpool – Southampton
Dimanche 9 mai
(13h00) Wolverhampton – Brighton
(15h05) Aston Villa – Manchester United
(17h30) West Ham – Everton
(20h00) Arsenal – West Brom
Lundi 10 mai
(21h00) Fulham – Burnley
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 80 34 25 5 4 71 24 47
2. Manchester United 67 33 19 10 4 64 35 29
3. Leicester 63 35 19 6 10 63 43 20
4. Chelsea 61 34 17 10 7 53 31 22
5. West Ham 58 34 17 7 10 55 44 11
6. Tottenham 56 34 16 8 10 60 38 22
7. Liverpool 54 33 15 9 9 55 39 16
8. Everton 52 33 15 7 11 45 42 3
9. Arsenal 49 34 14 7 13 46 37 9
10. Aston Villa 48 33 14 6 13 48 38 10
11. Leeds United 47 34 14 5 15 50 52 -2
12. Wolverhampton 42 34 11 9 14 33 46 -13
13. Newcastle 39 35 10 9 16 40 58 -18
14. Crystal Palace 38 33 10 8 15 34 56 -22
15. Brighton 37 34 8 13 13 35 39 -4
16. Southampton 37 33 10 7 16 41 59 -18
17. Burnley 36 34 9 9 16 31 47 -16
18. Fulham 27 34 5 12 17 25 45 -20
19. West Brom 26 34 5 11 18 31 65 -34
20. Sheffield United 17 34 5 2 27 18 60 -42
NB : Les quatre premiers qualifiés pour la Ligue des champions Le 5e qualifié pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa Les trois derniers sont relégués.