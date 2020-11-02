Championnat d’Angleterre – 7e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 7e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 30 octobre
Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace 2 – 0
Samedi 31 octobre
Sheffield United – Manchester City 0 – 1
Burnley – Chelsea 0 – 3
Liverpool – West Ham 2 – 1
Dimanche 1er novembre
Aston Villa – Southampton 3 – 4
Newcastle – Everton 2 – 1
Manchester United – Arsenal 0 – 1
Tottenham – Brighton 2 – 1
Lundi 2 novembre
(17h30 GMT) Fulham – West Brom
(20h00 GMT) Leeds United – Leicester
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 16 7 5 1 1 17 15 2
2. Tottenham 14 7 4 2 1 18 9 9
3. Everton 13 7 4 1 2 15 11 4
4. Southampton 13 7 4 1 2 14 12 2
5. Wolverhampton 13 7 4 1 2 8 8 0
6. Chelsea 12 7 3 3 1 16 9 7
7. Aston Villa 12 6 4 0 2 15 9 6
8. Leicester 12 6 4 0 2 13 8 5
9. Arsenal 12 7 4 0 3 9 7 2
10. Manchester City 11 6 3 2 1 9 8 1
11. Newcastle 11 7 3 2 2 10 11 -1
12. Leeds United 10 6 3 1 2 12 9 3
13. Crystal Palace 10 7 3 1 3 8 11 -3
14. West Ham 8 7 2 2 3 13 10 3
15. Manchester United 7 6 2 1 3 9 13 -4
16. Brighton 5 7 1 2 4 11 14 -3
17. West Brom 3 6 0 3 3 6 14 -8
18. Sheffield United 1 7 0 1 6 3 10 -7
19. Fulham 1 6 0 1 5 5 14 -9
20. Burnley 1 6 0 1 5 3 12 -9
NDLR: Les quatre premiers qualifiés pour la Ligue des champions Le 5e qualifié pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa Les trois derniers sont relégués.