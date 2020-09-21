Championnat d’Angleterre – 2e journée : Les résultats

Résultats de la 2e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
samedi
Everton – West Brom 5 – 2
Leeds United – Fulham 4 – 3
Manchester United – Crystal Palace 1 – 3
Arsenal – West Ham 2 – 1
dimanche
Southampton – Tottenham 2 – 5
Newcastle – Brighton 0 – 3
Chelsea – Liverpool 0 – 2
Leicester – Burnley 4 – 2
lundi
(17h00 GMT) Aston Villa – Sheffield United
(19h15 GMT) Wolverhampton – Manchester City
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Leicester 6 2 2 0 0 7 2 5
2. Everton 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 4
3. Arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 4
4. Liverpool 6 2 2 0 0 6 3 3
5. Crystal Palace 6 2 2 0 0 4 1 3
6. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 1 5 3 2
7. Wolverhampton 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
8. Brighton 3 2 1 0 1 4 3 1
9. Leeds United 3 2 1 0 1 7 7 0
10. Chelsea 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0
11. Newcastle 3 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1
12. Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2
15. Manchester United 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
16. Sheffield United 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
17. West Ham 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3
18. Fulham 0 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4
19. Southampton 0 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4
20. West Brom 0 2 0 0 2 2 8 -6
NDLR: Les quatre premiers qualifiés pour la Ligue des champions
Le 5e qualifié pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa
Les trois derniers sont relégués.