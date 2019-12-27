Championnat d’Angleterre – 19e journée : le classement des buteurs

Classement des buteurs à l’issue de la 19e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
17 buts: Vardy (Leicester)
12 buts: Aubameyang (Arsenal)
11 buts: Abraham (Chelsea), Ings (Southampton), Rashford (Manchester
United)
10 buts: Kane (Tottenham)
9 buts: Agüero (Manchester City), Mané (Liverpool), Pukki (Norwich
City),
Salah (Liverpool), Sterling (Manchester City)
7 buts: De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jimenez (Wolverhampton), Maupay
(Brighton), Woods (Burnley)
6 buts: Alli (Tottenham), Barnes (Burnley), Calvert-Lewin (Everton),
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Martial (Manchester United), Richarlison
(Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Wilson (Bournemouth)
5 buts: J. Ayew (Crystal Palace), Cantwell (Norwich City), Grealish
(Aston
Villa), Haller (West Ham), Lacazette (Arsenal), Maddison (Leicester),
Mahrez
(Manchester City), Mount (Chelsea), Mousset (Sheffield United), Pulisic
(Chelsea), Shelvey (Newcastle), B. Silva (Manchester City), Son Heung-min
(Tottenham), Wilson (Bournemouth)
4 buts: Ayoze Pérez (Leicester), Ferreira Da Silva (Aston Villa), Fleck
(Sheffield United), Lucas (Tottenham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Willian
(Chelsea) …