Championnat d’Angleterre (14e journée) : les résultats

Résultats de la 14e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
samedi
Newcastle – Manchester City 2 – 2
Tottenham – Bournemouth 3 – 2
Burnley – Crystal Palace 0 – 2
Chelsea – West Ham 0 – 1
Liverpool – Brighton 2 – 1
Southampton – Watford 2 – 1
dimanche
(14h00 GMT) Wolverhampton – Sheffield United
Norwich City – Arsenal
(16h30 GMT) Leicester – Everton
Manchester United – Aston Villa
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 40 14 13 1 0 32 12 20
2. Manchester City 29 14 9 2 3 39 16 23
3. Leicester 29 13 9 2 2 31 8 23
4. Chelsea 26 14 8 2 4 28 20 8
5. Tottenham 20 14 5 5 4 24 21 3
6. Wolverhampton 19 13 4 7 2 18 16 2
7. Sheffield United 18 13 4 6 3 16 12 4
8. Burnley 18 14 5 3 6 20 20 0
9. Arsenal 18 13 4 6 3 18 19 -1
10. Crystal Palace 18 14 5 3 6 13 18 -5
11. Manchester United 17 13 4 5 4 19 15 4
12. Bournemouth 16 14 4 4 6 18 20 -2
13. West Ham 16 14 4 4 6 17 23 -6
14. Newcastle 16 14 4 4 6 13 22 -9
15. Brighton 15 14 4 3 7 16 21 -5
16. Aston Villa 14 13 4 2 7 19 20 -1
17. Everton 14 13 4 2 7 13 20 -7
18. Southampton 12 14 3 3 8 15 32 -17
19. Norwich City 10 13 3 1 9 13 28 -15
20. Watford 8 14 1 5 8 9 28 -19.