La famille Breidy s’agrandit

Le journaliste libanais, Wissem Breidy, a annoncé à l’occasion de l’anniversaire de sa fille Bella, la grossesse de son épouse, la mannequin tunisienne, Rym Saïdi.
Il écrit dans moins de 4 mois, Bella aura une petite sœur.
بيلا : صحيح بعدني صغيرة بس قد المسؤولية بابا وماما عطيوني أحلا هدية بعيدي ورح يصير عندي إخت إهتم فيها وحبها وترافقتي بكل حياتي. بحبكن #sisters #thebreidys #bellamariabreidy #w_issam. So happy to share with you our happiness and tell you that soon ( less than 4 months ) our family is going to grow bigger and we will be soon 4. Thank you God for this blessing