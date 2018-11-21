Egypte : Aïcha Ben Ahmed attaquée par les internautes pour le choix de sa robe

L’actrice tunisienne, Aïcha Ben Ahmed, était présente lors de la cérémonie d’ouverture du Festival International du Cinéma au Caire.
Elle a été sauvagement attaquée par les internautes pour le choix de sa robe.
About last night From cairo international film festival Dress by @mikhailchamoun Makeup by @nerminmouradmakeup Hairstyle by @mohamed.hafez.3388 Credit photographer @tepo_photographer #ciff40 #aichabenahmed #actress #yellowdress #redcarpet #tunisia #egypt
A post shared by Aicha Ben Ahmed عائشة بن أحمد (@aichabahmed) on