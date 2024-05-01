Tunisie – Météo : Pluviométrie des dernières 24 heures

Voici les quantités de pluies enregistrées en mm durant les dernières 24h

Gouvernorat de Tunis

Tunis Carthage 15 – Sidi Bousaïd 25

Gouvernorat de Manouba

Manouba 20 – Sayda 17

Gouvernorat de l’Ariana

Cherfech 10

-Gouvernorat de Ben Arous

Hammam Lif 17 – Mourouj 38

-Gouvernorat de Bizerte

Menzel Bourguiba 25 – Ghézala 21 – El Azib 22 – El Alia 5 – Utique 16 – Mateur 25 – Sejnène 18 – Tinja 25 – Joumine 25 –

-Gouvernorat de Nabeul

Bouargoub 16 – Dar Châabane 6 – Béni Khiar 8 – Dar Allouche 3 – Grombalia 47 – Hammamet 10 – Korba 9 – Tekelssa 11 -Mida 24 – Menzel Tmime 4 – Hammam Ghzaz 8 – Béni Khalled 17 – Menzel Bouzelfa 17 – Hawaria 4 – Kélibia n8 – Nabeul 12 – Slimane 13 – Azmour 5 – Bouchrik 20 – Bir Bourguiba 15

-Gouvernorat de Zaghouan

Jradou 4 – Sod Oued Rimal 2 – Aïn Askar 22 – Sawaf 4 – Zriba 12 – Sod Oued Kbir 15 – El Fahs 64 – Ennadhour 2 – Bir Mchergua 25 – Zagouan 40

-Gouvernorat de Béjà

Tibar 26 – Sod Kessab 35 – Sod Sidi Salem 7 – Mejez El Bab 32 – Testour 15 – Amdoun 7 – Nefza 16 – Teboursouk 5 – Guebolat 49 – Béjà Station 10 – Béjà Sud 28 – Oued Zargua 12

-Gouvernorat de Siliana

Rouhia 3 – El Aroussa 47 – Aïn Boussâdia 10 – Bargou 13 – Sidi Bourouis 13 – Makthar 9 – Bouarada 21 – Kesra 8 – Gâafour 17 – Siliana Station 8 – Krib 16 – Siliana Ville 7

-Gouvernorat de Jendouba

Oued Mliz 20 – Bni Mtir 10 – Sod Bouhertma 9 – Aïn Draham 21 – Boussalem 8 – Fernana 5 – Jendouba 14 – Tabarka 19 – Ghardimaou 16 – Sod Barbara 11 – Balta Bouawan 18

-Gouvernorat du Kef

Kalaat Sinan 3 – Jrissa 2 – Touiref 12 – Sers 4 – Dahmani 2 – Tajérouine 9 – Sakiet Sidi Youssef 21 – Nebr 18 – Oued Mallègue 24 – Kef Station 11 – Ksour 2 – Kalaa Khasba 2 – Kef Ville 14 – K13 8

-Gouvernorat de Kasserine

Tala 4

-Gouvernorat de Sidi Bouzid

Sidi Bouzid 3

-Gouvernorat de Sfax

El Ghriba 1 – Mahrès 1 – Bir Ali 3 – Menzel Chaker 1 – El Hancha 1 – Sakiet Eddayer 1 – Sfax 1 – El Châal 2

-Gouvernorat de Gabès

Gabès 2 – El Hamma 2

-Gouvernorat de Kébili

Kébili Nord 4 – Kébili Sud 3 – Souk El Ahad 1 – Istaftimi 4 – Saydane 2 – Zaafrane 4 – Douz 2- Fawar 6 – Ghizane 2 – Béni Soltan 1

-Gouvernorat de Tataouine

Remada 2 – El Borma 1 – Ghromrassen 4- Tataouine Station 3 – Dhiba 2 – Tataouine Nord 3 – Tataouine Sud 4 – Bir Lahmar 3 – Sammar 10 – Béni Mhira 5

-Gouvernorat de Médenine

Hassi Jerbi 8 – Houmet Souk 5 – Souihel 4 – Médenine Sud 2 – Médenine Nord 2 – Oualegh 7 – Zarzis 12 – Sodwikche 11 – Midoun 10 – Médenine Station 2 – Jerba 2 – Ben Guerdane 11 – Ajim 5 – Béni Khdèche 3 –

-Gouvernorat de Kairouan

Oueslatia 18 – Bouhajla 2

Les plus importants phénomènes climatiques enregistrés durant les dernières 24h :

Chûte de grêle :

Kef Ville (grande dimension) , Kef Boulifa et Sakiet Sidi Youssef, Mejez El Bab et Oued Ezzargua et Sidi Nasr et Jedidi (Délégation de Mejez El Bab), Oued Mliz

Passage de vents forts atteignant la vitesse de : enregistrés en km/h

Borma 104 – Remada 76 – Tataouine, Siliana, Tabarka 65

Apparition de tornade de sable à Jerba, Tozeur, Gafsa et Gabès