Tunisie – Météo : Pluviométrie des dernières 24 heures

Voici les quantités de pluies enregistrées en mm durant les dernières 24h
Gouvernorat de Tunis
Tunis Carthage 15 – Sidi Bousaïd 25
Gouvernorat de Manouba
Manouba 20 – Sayda 17
Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
Cherfech 10
-Gouvernorat de Ben Arous
Hammam Lif 17 – Mourouj 38
-Gouvernorat de Bizerte
Menzel Bourguiba 25 – Ghézala 21 – El Azib 22 – El Alia 5 – Utique 16 – Mateur 25 – Sejnène 18 – Tinja 25 – Joumine 25 –
-Gouvernorat de Nabeul
Bouargoub 16 – Dar Châabane 6 – Béni Khiar 8 – Dar Allouche 3 – Grombalia 47 – Hammamet 10 – Korba 9 – Tekelssa 11 -Mida 24 – Menzel Tmime 4 – Hammam Ghzaz 8 – Béni Khalled 17 – Menzel Bouzelfa 17 – Hawaria 4 – Kélibia n8 – Nabeul 12 – Slimane 13 – Azmour 5 – Bouchrik 20 – Bir Bourguiba 15
-Gouvernorat de Zaghouan
Jradou 4 – Sod Oued Rimal 2 – Aïn Askar 22 – Sawaf 4 – Zriba 12 – Sod Oued Kbir 15 – El Fahs 64 – Ennadhour 2 – Bir Mchergua 25 – Zagouan 40
-Gouvernorat de Béjà
Tibar 26 – Sod Kessab 35 – Sod Sidi Salem 7 – Mejez El Bab 32 – Testour 15 – Amdoun 7 – Nefza 16 – Teboursouk 5 – Guebolat 49 – Béjà Station 10 – Béjà Sud 28 – Oued Zargua 12
-Gouvernorat de Siliana
Rouhia 3 – El Aroussa 47 – Aïn Boussâdia 10 – Bargou 13 – Sidi Bourouis 13 – Makthar 9 – Bouarada 21 – Kesra 8 – Gâafour 17 – Siliana Station 8 – Krib 16 – Siliana Ville 7
-Gouvernorat de Jendouba
Oued Mliz 20 – Bni Mtir 10 – Sod Bouhertma 9 – Aïn Draham 21 – Boussalem 8 – Fernana 5 – Jendouba 14 – Tabarka 19 – Ghardimaou 16 – Sod Barbara 11 – Balta Bouawan 18
-Gouvernorat du Kef
Kalaat Sinan 3 – Jrissa 2 – Touiref 12 – Sers 4 – Dahmani 2 – Tajérouine 9 – Sakiet Sidi Youssef 21 – Nebr 18 – Oued Mallègue 24 – Kef Station 11 – Ksour 2 – Kalaa Khasba 2 – Kef Ville 14 – K13 8
-Gouvernorat de Kasserine
Tala 4
-Gouvernorat de Sidi Bouzid
Sidi Bouzid 3
-Gouvernorat de Sfax
El Ghriba 1 – Mahrès 1 – Bir Ali 3 – Menzel Chaker 1 – El Hancha 1 – Sakiet Eddayer 1 – Sfax 1 – El Châal 2
-Gouvernorat de Gabès
Gabès 2 – El Hamma 2
-Gouvernorat de Kébili
Kébili Nord 4 – Kébili Sud 3 – Souk El Ahad 1 – Istaftimi 4 – Saydane 2 – Zaafrane 4 – Douz 2- Fawar 6 – Ghizane 2 – Béni Soltan 1
-Gouvernorat de Tataouine
Remada 2 – El Borma 1 – Ghromrassen 4- Tataouine Station 3 – Dhiba 2 – Tataouine Nord 3 – Tataouine Sud 4 – Bir Lahmar 3 – Sammar 10 – Béni Mhira 5
-Gouvernorat de Médenine
Hassi Jerbi 8 – Houmet Souk 5 – Souihel 4 – Médenine Sud 2 – Médenine Nord 2 – Oualegh 7 – Zarzis 12 – Sodwikche 11 – Midoun 10 – Médenine Station 2 – Jerba 2 – Ben Guerdane 11 – Ajim 5 – Béni Khdèche 3 –
-Gouvernorat de Kairouan
Oueslatia 18 – Bouhajla 2
Les plus importants phénomènes climatiques enregistrés durant les dernières 24h :
Chûte de grêle :
Kef Ville (grande dimension) , Kef Boulifa et Sakiet Sidi Youssef, Mejez El Bab et Oued Ezzargua et Sidi Nasr et Jedidi (Délégation de Mejez El Bab), Oued Mliz
Passage de vents forts atteignant la vitesse de : enregistrés en km/h
Borma 104 – Remada 76 – Tataouine, Siliana, Tabarka 65
Apparition de tornade de sable à Jerba, Tozeur, Gafsa et Gabès