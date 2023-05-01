La Ligue nationale du football professionnel (LNFP) a dévoilé la date des matchs en retard de la 5e journée play-off du championnat de la ligue 1 et des rencontres de la 6e journée play-off:
Mercredi 3 mai:
Matchs en retard 5e journée play-off:
A Sfax (16h):
CS Sfaxien – Espérance ST
Jeudi 4 mai:
A Ben Guerdane (16h):
US Ben Guerdane – US Monastir
6e journée Play-off
Samedi 6 mai:
A Tataouine (16h):
US Tataouine – CS Sfaxien
Dimanche 7 mai:
A Radès (17h):
C Africain – Espérance ST
A Sousse (16h):
ES Sahel – US Ben Guerdane