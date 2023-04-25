USA : Joe Biden officiellement candidat en 2024 (vidéo)

Le président américain Joe Biden a annoncé, mardi 25 avril 2023, qu’il va présenter sa candidature pour un second mandat à la Maison Blanche.

“Je suis candidat à ma réélection”, a dit le président américain de 80 ans dans un message vidéo publié sur Twitter.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.

That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023