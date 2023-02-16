Résultats et programme des huitièmes de finale de la Ligue des champions après les matchs joués mercredi.
Mardi 14 février
Paris SG (FRA) – Bayern Munich (GER) 0 – 1
match retour le 8 mars à Munich
AC Milan (ITA) – Tottenham (ANG) 1 – 0
match retour le 8 mars à Londres
Mercredi 15 février
Dortmund (GER) – Chelsea (ANG) 1 – 0
match retour le 7 mars à Londres
Club Bruges (BEL) – Benfica (POR) 0 – 2
match retour le 7 mars à Lisbonne
Mardi 21 février
(21h00) Eintracht Francfort (GER) – Naples (ITA)
match retour le 15 mars à Naples
(21h00) Liverpool (ANG) – Real Madrid (ESP)
match retour le 15 mars à Madrid
Mercredi 22 février
(21h00) Inter Milan (ITA) – Porto (POR)
match retour le 14 mars à Porto
(21h00) RB Leipzig (ALL) – Manchester City (ANG)
match retour le 14 mars à Manchester United.