Résultats complets de la 5e journée du championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 30 août
Fulham – Brighton 2 – 1
Crystal Palace – Brentford 1 – 1
Southampton – Chelsea 2 – 1
Leeds United – Everton 1 – 1
Mercredi 31 août
Bournemouth – Wolverhampton 0 – 0
Arsenal – Aston Villa 2 – 1
Manchester City – Nottingham Forest 6 – 0
West Ham – Tottenham 1 – 1
Liverpool – Newcastle 2 – 1
Jeudi 1er septembre
Leicester – Manchester United 0 – 1
Classement: Pts J
1. Arsenal 15 5
2. Manchester City 13 5
3. Tottenham 11 5
4. Brighton 10 5
5. Man United 9 5
6. Liverpool 8 5
7. Leeds United 8 5
8. Fulham 8 5
9. Southampton 7 5
10. Chelsea 7 5
…