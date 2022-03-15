DIRECT SPORT – Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 29e journée

Résultats de la 29e journée du championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 12 mars
Brighton – Liverpool 0 – 2
Brentford – Burnley 2 – 0
Manchester United – Tottenham 3 – 2
Dimanche 13 mars
West Ham – Aston Villa 2 – 1
Chelsea – Newcastle 1 – 0
Leeds United – Norwich City 2 – 1
Everton – Wolverhampton 0 – 1
Southampton – Watford 1 – 2
Arsenal – Leicester 2 – 0
Lundi 14 mars
Crystal Palace – Manchester City 0 – 0
Classement: Pts J
1. Manchester City 70 29
2. Liverpool 66 28
3. Chelsea 59 28
4. Arsenal 51 26
5. Man United 50 29
6. West Ham 48 29
7. Wolverhampton 46 29
8. Tottenham 45 27
9. Aston Villa 36 28
10. Southampton 35 29
…